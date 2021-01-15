UrduPoint.com
North Korea Shows Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile During Military Parade - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) North Korea has once again demonstrated a submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade that commemorated the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

The military parade was held in Pyongyang on Thursday.

"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," KCNA reported.

Most recently, Pyongyang held a military parade in October on the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea where it also showcased a submarine-launched missile and a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

