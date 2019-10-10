UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Slams Europeans Over Criticism Of Missile Test

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

North Korea slams Europeans over criticism of missile test

North Korea on Thursday slammed a statement by European UN Security Council members urging strict enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang for its latest missile test, calling the move a "serious provocation

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea on Thursday slammed a statement by European UN Security Council members urging strict enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang for its latest missile test, calling the move a "serious provocation".

Pyongyang fired a sea-launched missile on October 2 in the latest -- and most provocative -- of a series of weapons tests, just days before long-stalled US-North Korean nuclear talks were to resume in Sweden.

The North then walked away from the Stockholm talks on Saturday saying it was disappointed at the lack of "new and creative" solutions offered by Washington, although the US said it was willing to meet again in two weeks.

In their statement at the UN Tuesday, the Europeans -- France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Britain and Estonia -- condemned Pyongyang's tests and urged it to engage in "good faith in meaningful negotiations with the United States.

" The North on Thursday accused the Europeans of double standards.

"The UNSC which champions fairness and equity picks fault with the just measure belonging to our right to self-defence, while keeping mum about the test-fire of Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile recently conducted by the US. This is a serious provocation against the DPRK," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

DPRK are the initials for North Korea's official name.

Washington has spent decades and billions of Dollars developing technologies to try to stop an incoming ballistic missile, and said last week that it had tested an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM.

"But there is a limit to the patience of the DPRK and there is no guarantee that all our patience would continue indefinitely," the North Korean spokesperson added in a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Nuclear France Germany Pyongyang Stockholm Estonia Belgium Poland United States Sweden North Korea Turkish Lira October All From Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

15 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

30 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

35 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

37 minutes ago

Bad news for Misbahul Haq: A court moved against h ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure impresses delegates a ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.