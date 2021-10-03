UrduPoint.com

North Korea Slams UN Security Council Over Missile Test Criticism

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) North Korea accused the UN Security Council on Sunday of infringing on its sovereignty, after it held a closed-door meeting to criticize the North's recent missile tests.

Jo Chol Su, the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's International Organizations Department, was cited as saying by the state news agency KCNA that the council attacked Pyongyang for exercising its right to self-defense.

"This means that we should give up our right to self-defence and it is no more than an intention not to recognize the DPRK as a sovereign state," he said.

Jo Chol Su accused the council of core UN member states of applying double standards to North Korea and the United States, which Pyongyang has repeatedly warned against holding fire drills near its coast.

