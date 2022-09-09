North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its 74th Founding Anniversary - Reports

North Korea celebrated on a large scale the 74th anniversary of its foundation on Friday, holding solemn events and a festive ceremony with paratrooper performances and an air show attended by the country's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) North Korea celebrated on a large scale the 74th anniversary of its foundation on Friday, holding solemn events and a festive ceremony with paratrooper performances and an air show attended by the country's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea was established on September 9, 1948, and ever since this date is celebrated annually as a public holiday.

"The spacious venue arranged uniquely between the Mansudae Assembly Hall and the People's Theatre was crowded with citizens from all social strata, youth and students of the capital city who gathered to commemorate the founding anniversary of their great state," the agency reported, adding that a paratrooper, descending with the national flag, and flying corps colorfully opened the solemn events.

In addition, the ceremony of raising the national flag took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall amid the solemn playing of the national anthem, with a festive salute being also held later that day, the KCNA said, adding that at the end of a gala concert Kim went up the stage to congratulate the performers and had a photo session.

North Korea usually holds big celebrations on every fifth or 10th anniversary of an important national holiday. This year's ceremony, which does not fall into the category, was also held with splendor and represented an effort to strengthen unity and encourage the public after the recent heavy floods and the victory over COVID-19 pandemic.