North Korea Studying Possibility To Deploy Troops To Demilitarized Zone - KCNA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The General Staff of the Korean People's Army said North Korea was studying the possibility to deploy its army to zones demilitarized in accordance with the intra-Korean agreements, North Korea's state news agency KCNA (Korean Central News Agency) reported.

The report says the North Korean army will "immediately and consistently" implement any decision and decree of the party and government.

Related Topics

Army North Korea Government

