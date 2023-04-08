North Korea Successfully Tests Underwater Strategic Weapon System - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) North Korea carried out a test of an underwater strategic weapon system this week, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

The test was conducted between April 4 and April 7 by a national defense science research institute, KCNA said, adding that it involved an underwater nuclear attack drone, "Haeil-2.

"

The drone was launched from the Kajin Port, located in Kumya County in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province on April 4 and cruised 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) underwater, reaching the Ryongdae Port (Tanchon City, South Hamgyong Province) on April 7.

The tested warhead detonated underwater in the waters off Ryongdae Port, at the location of the simulated target, KCNA said.

According to KCNA, the test was successful and proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its attack capabilities.