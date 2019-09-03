UrduPoint.com
North Korea Supports Beijing's Stance On Hong Kong, Says 'Internal Affair'

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:10 AM

North Korea Supports Beijing's Stance on Hong Kong, Says 'Internal Affair'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Pyongyang supports Beijing's official position on the anti-government protests in its semi-autonomous Hong Kong and considers it to be a matter of internal affairs, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho, on Monday in Pyongyang to discuss regional affairs.

"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong.

No foreign forces should interfere in the matter," Ri said, as quoted in the ministry's statement.

During the meeting, the two diplomats also agreed to advance bilateral cooperation and communication in various fields. 

Since 2017 Beijing has been urging Pyongyang to end its missile launches and nuclear tests, which led to increased tensions between the two countries. In 2018 and 2019, leaders of both countries exchanged state visits in order mend the relations.

