North Korea Supports Russia's Leadership In Situation With Wagner PMC - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

North Korea Supports Russia's Leadership in Situation With Wagner PMC - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon Il met with Russian Ambassador in Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora on Sunday and expressed his country's support for the Russian leadership during an attempted armed mutiny by the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), the North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Im Chon Il, vice foreign minister of the DPRK, met with Alexandr Matsegora, Russian ambassador to the DPRK (North Korea), on June 25 ... During the talk, Im Chon Il expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down in conformity with the aspiration and will of the Russian people, saying the DPRK will strongly support any option and decision by the Russian leadership," KCNA reported.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that the members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in Saturday's events would not be prosecuted, given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

