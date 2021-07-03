UrduPoint.com
North Korea Surpasses South In TOEFL 2020 Scores - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) North Korean students on average have outperformed the South in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) in 2020, a report by the administrator of the tests the education Testing Service (ETS) showed.

The overall test score for North Korean nationals in 2020 was 87 out of 120, while for South Koreans scored 86.

In 2019, the North and the South had the same average in test score results ” 83 out of 120 ” which was also the world average that year.

By section, North Korean students are getting higher marks for the listening and speaking parts, while the overall results for the reading and writing sections are the same for both countries.

The number of TOEFL tests taken by country was not reported.

Because TOEFL testing centers are not available in North Korea, North Korean citizens willing to take the examination are presumed to do so in China, Europe and other countries.

TOEFL is a standardized test to measure the English language proficiency of non-native speakers wishing to enroll in English-speaking universities.

