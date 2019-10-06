UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Suspends Negotiations With US Until End Of Year - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

North Korea Suspends Negotiations With US Until End of Year - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil announced on Saturday the termination of negotiations with the United States until the end of the year and advised Washington to rethink its position, South Korean media reported.

"According to our assessment, the US side did not carry out practical preparations for the negotiations with us.

Accordingly, we recommended to stop the negotiations until the end of the year," the Yonhap news agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation held talks in Stockholm with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. However, without waiting for the negotiations to end, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States have failed. According to the diplomat, as quoted by the media outlet, the United States came empty-handed.

Related Topics

Washington Pyongyang Stockholm United States North Korea Media

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet approval of E-Commerce Policy to boost IT, ..

5 minutes ago

Thunder- rain likely in Karachi

13 minutes ago

Diploma course in Healthcare & Clinical Governance ..

19 minutes ago

NAB terms news item concocted; laments media group ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade delivers solid gro ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.