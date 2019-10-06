North Korea Suspends Negotiations With US Until End of Year - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil announced on Saturday the termination of negotiations with the United States until the end of the year and advised Washington to rethink its position, South Korean media reported.

"According to our assessment, the US side did not carry out practical preparations for the negotiations with us.

Accordingly, we recommended to stop the negotiations until the end of the year," the Yonhap news agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation held talks in Stockholm with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. However, without waiting for the negotiations to end, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States have failed. According to the diplomat, as quoted by the media outlet, the United States came empty-handed.