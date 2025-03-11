Open Menu

North Korea Taekwondo Supremo That Austria Can't Kick

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) It is easy to miss the headquarters of the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF), which is run by a North Korean from a modest house on the outskirts of Vienna, a city with a long reputation as a nest of spies.

The oldest of the martial art's global bodies, it claims more than 100,000 members in "at least 100 countries".

But court documents seen by AFP show that for four years Austria has been trying to kick out Ri Yong Son, who it suspects of breaking United Nations sanctions by funnelling foreign Currency to Pyongyang.

In a rare interview, an ITF official denied "any wrongdoing", telling AFP the body had "no contact with the North Korean state".

Vienna -- home to several international organisations including the Atomic Energy Agency, which has been blocked from inspecting North Korea's nuclear arsenal -- has been trying to discreetly revoke Ri's work permit since March 2020, claiming he "could harm Austria's reputation".

But judges were not convinced that Ri was involved in hidden financing, according to a court decision from July seen by AFP, hearing that he earns a relatively modest 5,256 Euros ($5,702) a month.

The ITF official, who talked to AFP in a Vienna cafe on condition of anonymity, insisted that "there is no circumvention of United Nations sanctions". He said it simply organised competitions and sent out taekwondo master certificates to teachers who follow the North Korean style.

