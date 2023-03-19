North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) North Korea has test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) did not immediately provide any further details on the Sunday launch.

The latest test-firing comes three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills held by the United States and South Korea.