North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) North Korea has test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) did not immediately provide any further details on the Monday launch.

The Japan Coast Guard issued a warning following the launch. A crisis response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with Pyongyang's latest test-firing.