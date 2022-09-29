North Korea Test Fires Missile for 2nd Day in Row - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) North Korea on Thursday test fired another missile for the second day in a row amid US-South Korean naval exercises, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean armed forces reportedly said that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified type of missile towards the Sea of Japan.

On Wednesday, North Korea also tested a short-range ballistic missile.