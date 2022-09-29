North Korea Test Fires Missile for 2nd Day in Row - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 08:33 PM

North Korea on Thursday test fired another missile for the second day in a row amid US-South Korean naval exercises, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean armed forces reportedly said that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified type of missile toward the Sea of Japan.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles, which flew about 186 miles at a maximum altitude of 164,000 feet, the Japanese Defense Ministry clarified later on Thursday.

The missiles are estimated to have flown some 217 miles at a maximum altitude of 31 miles at a speed of Mach 5, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has issued an instruction to collect and analyze data on North Korean launches in order to timely inform Japanese citizens, as well as to ensure security of aerial and maritime transportation, and to prepare for possible contingencies.

On Sunday, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy. On Wednesday, North Korea also tested a short-range ballistic missile.

