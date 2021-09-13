UrduPoint.com

North Korea Test Fires New Long-Range Cruise Missile - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing state media.

"The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance ...

has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years," Yonhap quoted the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying on Monday.

The tests of the new missile were carried out on Saturday and Sunday, according to KCNA.

More Stories From World

