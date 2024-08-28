Open Menu

North Korea Test-fires Rocket Launcher With New 'guiding System'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM

North Korea test-fires rocket launcher with new 'guiding system'

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a 240mm multiple rocket launcher equipped with a new "guiding system", state media said Wednesday, as Pyongyang continues to upgrade its arsenal.

The announcement comes about three months after North Korea said it would equip its military with a "new" 240mm multiple rocket launcher (MRL) known to be capable of striking Seoul.

The isolated, nuclear-armed country has recently bolstered military ties with Moscow, and analysts have said the North could be testing and ramping up production of artillery and cruise missiles before sending them to Russia for use in Ukraine.

The United States and Seoul have accused North Korea of supplying ammunition and missiles for Russia's war effort, a claim Pyongyang has called "absurd".

The multiple rocket launcher, "technically updated in its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, was proved to be advantageous in all indices," Pyongyang's official Korean Central news Agency said Wednesday.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Moscow Russia Pyongyang Seoul United States North Korea Kim Jong Media All Arsenal

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

8 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

8 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

8 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

10 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

10 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

10 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

10 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

10 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

10 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

10 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

10 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

10 hours ago

More Stories From World