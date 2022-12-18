TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Pyongyang has carried out another test-launch, firing what appears to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing the South Korean military, that North Korea had fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has already fired dozens of missiles toward South Korea since the start of 2022, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch carried out in November.