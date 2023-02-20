North Korea Test-Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) North Korea has test-fired another missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The missile launched on Monday was a ballistic missile of unspecified type, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).