North Korea Test-Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) North Korea has test-fired another missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The missile launched on Monday was a ballistic missile of unspecified type, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

