North Korea Test-Fires Two Long-Range Strategic Cruise Missiles - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) North Korea on Wednesday test-fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles that hit targets 2,000 kilometers (1,242) away, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Two long-range strategic cruise missiles flew for 10,234 s (seconds) along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the sky above the West Sea of Korea (the Yellow Sea) and clearly hit the target 2,000 km away. The successful test-fire clearly proved the correctness, technical advantages and actual war efficiency of the overall weapon system," the KCNA said.

According to the report, the test-firing was aimed at "further enhancing the combat efficiency and might of the long-range strategic cruise missiles deployed at the units of the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes and reconfirming the reliability and technical safety of the overall operational application system.

"

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the firing of the missiles, the KCNA said, adding that the leader "highly appreciated the high reaction capabilities of our nuclear combat forces which proved again their full preparedness for actual war to bring the enemies under their control."