North Korea Test-Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

The launches were detected by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:45 a.m. local time on Saturday (21:45 GMT on Friday) and 7:03 a.m. local time, Yonhap said.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a message quoted by Yonhap on Saturday.

The Japanese coast guard also said that two missiles were launched by North Korea on Saturday.

South Korea is celebrating Armed Forces Day on Saturday (the annual event is marked on October 1).

Earlier on Saturday, Yonhap said that an unidentified missile was launched by Pyongyang on Saturday, marking the third day in a row of Pyongyang's military activity, which has intensified amid US-South Korean naval exercises.

On Wednesday and Thursday, North Korea test-fired short-range ballistic missiles, while last Sunday (September 25), Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile for the first time since June 5. The Sunday test-launch was carried out amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy.