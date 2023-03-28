UrduPoint.com

North Korea Tested Nuclear-Capable Underwater Weapon System Again On March 25-27 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:40 AM

North Korea Tested Nuclear-Capable Underwater Weapon System Again on March 25-27 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) North Korea tested a nuclear-capable underwater weapon system again on March 25-27, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the report, the Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone, deployed in Wonsan Bay, reached the target point on March 27 after cruising along an jagged and oval course simulating the distance of 600 kilometers in the East Sea of Korea for 41 hours and 27 minutes.

The drone successfully set off the test warhead underwater, it said.

The reliability of the weapon system was verified, and all tactical and technical specifications were correctly estimated  during the test.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Nuclear Wonsan South Korea North Korea March All Weapon

Recent Stories

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

3 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.