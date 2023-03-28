North Korea Tested Nuclear-Capable Underwater Weapon System Again on March 25-27 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) North Korea tested a nuclear-capable underwater weapon system again on March 25-27, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the report, the Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone, deployed in Wonsan Bay, reached the target point on March 27 after cruising along an jagged and oval course simulating the distance of 600 kilometers in the East Sea of Korea for 41 hours and 27 minutes.

The drone successfully set off the test warhead underwater, it said.

The reliability of the weapon system was verified, and all tactical and technical specifications were correctly estimated during the test.