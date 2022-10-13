North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile Again - South Korean Military
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 10:49 PM
North Korea has again tested a ballistic missile, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's armed forces
"North Korea launched a ballistic missile of an unidentified type in the direction of the Sea of Japan," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.