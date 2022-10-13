UrduPoint.com

North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile Again - South Korean Military

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 10:49 PM

North Korea has again tested a ballistic missile, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) North Korea has again tested a ballistic missile, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's armed forces.

"North Korea launched a ballistic missile of an unidentified type in the direction of the Sea of Japan," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

