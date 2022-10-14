UrduPoint.com

North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile Again - South Korean Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) North Korea has again tested a ballistic missile, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's armed forces.

"North Korea launched a ballistic missile of an unidentified type in the direction of the Sea of Japan," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The North Korean missile is believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported later on Thursday, citing Japanese government sources.

North Korea has carried out over six test launches since September 25 and more than 20 since the beginning of the year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

