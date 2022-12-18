North Korea Tests Two Ballistic Missiles on Sunday - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning, both of them covered a distance of 500 kilometers (310 miles), Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino said at an emergency briefing.

The missiles both reached a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers (341 miles), Toshiro Ino said.

Japan has expressed protest to Pyongyang over diplomatic channels in connection with the test launches, the state minister of defense said.