UrduPoint.com

North Korea Tests Underwater Drone Capable Of Carrying Nuclear Weapons - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 07:30 AM

North Korea Tests Underwater Drone Capable of Carrying Nuclear Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) North Korea tested the Haeil underwater drone capable of carrying nuclear weapons and launched a test warhead without nuclear charge from it in the Sea of Japan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The drone was deployed for a drill off the coast of Riwon County on Tuesday, reached the target point in the waters of Hongwon Bay, and detonated the warhead on Thursday, the report noted, adding that the drone moved at a depth of 80 to 150 meters (from 262 to 492 feet) in the Sea of Japan for 59 hours and 12 minutes.

The weapon is designed to create a radioactive tsunami through underwater explosion to destroy enemy naval groups, the report read.

Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones, the report said.

The news agency added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised weapon tests conducted in response to joint US-South Korean military exercises.

Related Topics

Drone Tsunami Nuclear Japan North Korea Kim Jong From Weapon

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.