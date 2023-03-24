North Korea Tests Underwater Drone Capable of Carrying Nuclear Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) North Korea tested the Haeil underwater drone capable of carrying nuclear weapons and launched a test warhead without nuclear charge from it in the Sea of Japan, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The drone was deployed for a drill off the coast of Riwon County on Tuesday, reached the target point in the waters of Hongwon Bay, and detonated the warhead on Thursday, the report noted, adding that the drone moved at a depth of 80 to 150 meters (from 262 to 492 feet) in the Sea of Japan for 59 hours and 12 minutes.

The weapon is designed to create a radioactive tsunami through underwater explosion to destroy enemy naval groups, the report read.

Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones, the report said.

The news agency added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised weapon tests conducted in response to joint US-South Korean military exercises.