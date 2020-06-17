North Korea to Deploy Troops to Kaesong on Border With South Again - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) North Korea will again deploy troops to Kaesong area and the environs of the Kumgang Mountains on the border with South Korea, according to a statement by the DPRK General Staff published by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

"In the tourist zone of Kumgang and the industrial zone of Kaesong, which are subject to the sovereignty of our republic, regiment-level units and necessary firing units will be deployed to fulfill tasks to protect them," a General Staff spokesman said.

Yonhap reported Tuesday that an explosion could be heard near the Kaesong industrial complex. Pyongyang later confirmed the destruction of the coordination office.

The National Security Council of South Korea met to discuss the destruction of the liaison office in the joint industrial complex in North Korea.