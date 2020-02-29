North Korea to Evacuate Foreign Diplomats to Russia in March - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Foreign diplomats may be airlifted from North Korea to the Russian city of Vladivostok in the coming days or weeks, a source in the nation's mission in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

The reclusive state bordering China and South Korea, two coronavirus hotbeds, has shut its land border and isolated foreigners to prevent the new strain of virus from spreading.

"The border is closed due to coronavirus but an exception will be made. UK and German embassy staffers said they want to go home, so a flight will be chartered to take them to Vladivostok.

The departure may take place in early March," the source said.

Pyongyang is home to more than 20 diplomatic missions, including eight European ones. Switzerland has a cooperation office.

All foreign missions have been informed about the opportunity to leave. The plane will carry a dozen diplomats and a second one will be chartered if more people want to go. A Russian diplomat told Sputnik earlier that Russians are not taking this flight.