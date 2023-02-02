North Korea to Give 'Toughest Response' to Any US Military Action - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Pyongyang will respond toughly to any US military action, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday the United States is committed to its obligations to deter North Korea with the use of the entire range of military means, including the country's nuclear capabilities. He added that Pyongyang had carried out an "unprecedented number" of provocative actions in 2022. On Wednesday the Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea and the US conducted joint air exercises involving fighters and a strategic bomber.

The North Korean spokesperson said the military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has reached a "red line" due to US hostile actions.

"North Korea will make the toughest response to any US military attempt in line with the principle 'nuclear bomb for nuclear bomb and total confrontation for total confrontation'," the statement said.

The ministry said North Korea has a clear strategy to counter the United States and its allies. The North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said his country is not interested in dialogue with the United States as long as Washington is pursuing a "hostile policy."