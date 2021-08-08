North Korea to Involve Army in Recovery Campaign for Flooded Regions - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued an order to send aid to South Hamgyong Province, which was damaged by flooding, and to involve the army in recovery activities, the state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

The heavy downpours that lasted from August 1-3 in South Hamgyong resulted in 1,170 flooded houses, and 5,000 people were evacuated, according to the state central television.

"The WPK [Workers' Party of Korea] Central Military Commission issued an instruction to... immediately restore the damaged roads in the afflicted regions by mobilizing engineer units and set the units of the People's Army stationed in the province on the recovery campaign from damage.

.." the media stated.

The decree, which was issued on Thursday, aldo ordered that the damage from the disaster in South Hamgyong be estimated and the recovery of the region be finished soon with joint efforts of the army and the provincial forces.

The North Korean leader gave the direction to render all the necessary support to the suffered province including material and financial resources.