North Korea Tour Operators Hopeful Ahead Of Country's Reopening
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A Beijing-based North Korea tour operator expressed hopes of fresh business on Thursday following an unexpected announcement that the country would reopen to foreign tourists this winter.
A day earlier, Koryo Tours said they had received notice from isolated North Korea that tourism to the northeastern city of Samjiyon will resume in December after nearly five years of Covid-triggered closure.
"Our initial reaction is positive of course. It's been a long wait," Simon Cockerell, general manager of Beijing-based Koryo Tours, told AFP on Thursday.
"Demand has been strong throughout the closure so I would expect a decent rebound (in business)," he said, adding "there are a lot of folks who have been anxious and keen" to visit nuclear-armed North Korea since the pandemic.
KTG Tours, also based in China, said on its Facebook page Wednesday that it had been told "tourists will be able to go to Samjiyon (Mt. Paektu area) this winter."
"Exact dates to be confirmed. So far just Samjiyon has been officially confirmed but we think that Pyongyang and other places will open too!" it added.
Samjiyon, near North Korea's mountainous northern border with China, is a gateway city to Mount Paektu, where official narratives say the late supreme leader Kim Jong Il was born.
His son and successor, Kim Jong Un, has poured huge resources into developing the area, with the vast project including new apartments, hotels and a ski resort.
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From World
-
Equities surge on strong US consumer data36 minutes ago
-
Paetongtarn Shinawatra: The new Thai PM with an old name46 minutes ago
-
New York mayor hit with new subpoenas in graft probe: US media56 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes 3.64% higher1 hour ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks start in Qatar as war toll tops 40,000 dead2 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry2 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region2 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking 'transition'2 hours ago
-
Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra heiress as PM2 hours ago
-
Harris to unveil plan for US economy in major policy rollout2 hours ago
-
At Tower of London, survival of UK in hands of new Ravenmaster2 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot2 hours ago