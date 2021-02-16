UrduPoint.com
North Korea 'tried To Hack Pfizer' - South's Spies: Reports

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:35 PM

North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday, according to reports

Seoul's National Intelligence Service "briefed us that North Korea tried to obtain technology involving the Covid vaccine and treatment by using cyberwarfare to hack into Pfizer", MP Ha Tae-keung told reporters.

