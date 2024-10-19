North Korea Troop Deployment Locks In Russia Military Alliance
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) North Korea's decision to deploy thousands of soldiers to Ukraine's front lines cements Pyongyang's contentious military alliance with Moscow, experts told AFP, and pulls Russia deeper into Korean peninsula security.
About 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers are already in Russia acclimatising, likely to head to the front lines soon, Seoul's spy agency said Friday, with thousands more troops set to depart imminently, Pyongyang's first such deployment overseas.
The move demonstrates that the military deal signed by the North's Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, which included a mutual defence clause, was not just for show.
"This establishes a framework where Russia's intervention or military support will automatically occur if North Korea is attacked or faces a crisis," Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.
The fact that North Korean soldiers will fight alongside Russia in Ukraine proves how "solid" the Putin-Kim deal is, Hong said.
And the boost of troops from Pyongyang could help Moscow to hold "occupied territories or aid in further territorial gains", he added.
North and South Korea remain technically at war as the 1950 to 1953 conflict ended with an armistice, not a peace deal. But while Kim has built up a nuclear arsenal, Seoul lacks nukes of its own.
The South is protected by the so-called US nuclear umbrella, and Seoul and Washington routinely conduct large-scale joint military drills, which infuriate Pyongyang.
By sending troops to Russia, Kim could be hoping to create a more integrated North Korean and Russian military deterrent, akin to the US-South Korea alliance, potentially "resulting in a significant shift" in Korea's security dynamics, Hong said.
Recent Stories
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Turmoil feared as Georgia braces for 'existential' vote48 seconds ago
-
Electricity blackout puts Cubans on edge56 seconds ago
-
G7 defence summit convenes as conflicts rage1 minute ago
-
Pyongyang says recovered remains of South Korean drone1 minute ago
-
Iran's Supreme leader says Hamas will survive after Sinwar death11 minutes ago
-
Mexican navy says seizes record 8.3 tonnes of drugs in Pacific11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after 'Molotov'-like bombs tossed at Japan ruling party HQ11 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores11 minutes ago
-
Martin extends championship lead with Australian MotoGP sprint win21 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump deploy celebrity power in must-win states21 minutes ago
-
Royal rest for cancer patient king on first day of Australia tour21 minutes ago
-
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU to Boost Emiratisat ..32 minutes ago