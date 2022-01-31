North Korea Trying to Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests - Japanese Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Japanese Minister of Defense, Nobuo Kishi, said on Monday that North Korea's latest missile tests are aimed at steadily increasing the "level of provocations" internationally.

The Sunday launch of the Hwasong-12 missile, which had a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), is North Korea's longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

"Undoubtedly, North Korea seeks to further improve missile technologies and their operational capabilities, including the practical use of long-range ballistic missiles, as well as unilaterally increase the level of provocations of the international community. This is absolutely unacceptable," Kishi said during a press conference.

The Sunday launch was North Korea's seventh since the start of 2022.

According to the South Korean military, the Hwasong-12 missile was fired from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday and flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) with the maximum altitude reaching 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles). The same estimates were given by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said that the missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone after around 30 minutes of flight. The US Indo-Pacific Command said shortly after the Sunday test-firing that it posed no immediate threat to the US and its allies.