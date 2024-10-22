North Korea UN Representative Denies Pyongyang Sent Troops To Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) North Korea has not sent troops to Russia to help Moscow fight Ukraine, one of its United Nations representatives said Monday, dismissing Seoul's claims as "groundless rumour".
South Korea's spy agency said Friday that Pyongyang sent a "large-scale" troop deployment to help its ally, claiming that 1,500 special forces were already training in Russia's Far East and ready to head soon for the frontlines of the Ukraine war.
"As for the so-called military cooperation with Russia, my delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumours," a North Korean representative said during the UN General Assembly in New York.
Seoul's claims were "aimed at smearing the image of the DPRK and undermining the legitimate, friendly and cooperative relations between two sovereign states," the representative told a committee meeting on Monday.
Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul and Washington claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been sending weapons for use in Ukraine.
North Korean state media have not commented on the purported troop deployment.
Russia has also not confirmed the troop deployment, but defended its military cooperation with North Korea.
