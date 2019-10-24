North Korea Wants to See How Wise US Acts Amid Deadlocked Talks - Foreign Ministry Adviser

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Thursday that Pyongyang wanted to see how wise the United States acts for overcoming obstacles in its relations with the Asian nation amid deadlocked denuclearization negotiations.

Earlier in October, Pyongyang said that it would not continue the talks if Washington did not abandon its hostile policy and did not suggest a realistic denuclearization solution and security guarantees by the end of the year. In the statement, quoted by the state-run KCNA news agency, Kim said that both US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have said they had special and good relations. However, according to Kim, US policymakers were hostile toward North Korea for no reason, despite Trump's sentiments.

"I sincerely hope that a motive force to overcome all the obstacles between the DPRK and the U.S. and to advance the bilateral relations in the better direction will be provided on the basis of the close relationship ... We want to see how wisely the U.S. will pass the end of the year," Kim said in the statement.

The two countries have been engaged in off-and-on negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula for months. Their negotiators met for a working meeting for the most recent time in early October in Stockholm.

However, the meeting abruptly finished without any agreement. North Korea said the United States had not taken Pyongyang's demands into account, something denied by Washington.