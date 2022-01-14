North Korea Warns About Stronger Reaction Following New US Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) North Korea has warned the United States about a "stronger and certain reaction" in response to the possible new sanctions that may be imposed after Pyongyang's recent missile launches, media reported on Friday.

"If the U.S. adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it," a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

On Thursday, the US permanent representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Twitter that the United States was proposing new UN sanctions against North Korea as it has conducted six ballistic missile launches since September 2021.

Later, an American diplomat told Sputnik that the US proposed imposing UN sanctions on five people for ties to North Korea, who were previously included on the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department.

Earlier this week, North Korea test-launched a rocket, which it said was a hypersonic missile, and which flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was the country's second missile launch since the start of the year, with the first one having taken place on January 5.