UrduPoint.com

North Korea Warns About Stronger Reaction Following New US Sanctions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 03:00 AM

North Korea Warns About Stronger Reaction Following New US Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) North Korea has warned the United States about a "stronger and certain reaction" in response to the possible new sanctions that may be imposed after Pyongyang's recent missile launches, media reported on Friday.

"If the U.S. adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it," a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

On Thursday, the US permanent representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Twitter that the United States was proposing new UN sanctions against North Korea as it has conducted six ballistic missile launches since September 2021.

Later, an American diplomat told Sputnik that the US proposed imposing UN sanctions on five people for ties to North Korea, who were previously included on the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department.

Earlier this week, North Korea test-launched a rocket, which it said was a hypersonic missile, and which flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was the country's second missile launch since the start of the year, with the first one having taken place on January 5.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Pyongyang United States North Korea January May September Media

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

2 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

2 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

2 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

3 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.