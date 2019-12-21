UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Warns US Could 'pay Dearly' For Rights Criticism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:17 PM

North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for rights criticism

North Korea on Saturday warned Washington would only aggravate tensions and "pay dearly" for criticising Pyongyang over human rights, with nuclear negotiations between the two deadlocked

Seoul, South Korea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :North Korea on Saturday warned Washington would only aggravate tensions and "pay dearly" for criticising Pyongyang over human rights, with nuclear negotiations between the two deadlocked.

The international community has frequently condemned North Korea for political repression, and for decades of prioritising its military and its nuclear weapons programme over adequately providing for its people.

Criticising Pyongyang's human rights record would only aggravate the "already tense situation" on the Korean peninsula, "like pouring oil over burning fire", a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

The statement was in response to concern expressed by a US state department official over North Korea's human rights situation, KCNA said.

The United States "will be made to pay dearly" for such remarks, the North Korean spokesperson was quoted by KCNA as saying.

The United Nations General Assembly this week had also condemned Pyongyang's "long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross" violations of human rights.

Negotiations over North Korea's nuclear programme have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi collapsed in February, and Pyongyang has said that if Washington fails to make it an acceptable offer, it will adopt an unspecified "new way".

Earlier this month, it even promised a "Christmas gift" if the US does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

It has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks, some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others -- which Pyongyang is banned from testing under UN sanctions.

The Pentagon's top general said Friday the US military is ready for anything from North Korea.

Related Topics

Assembly Fire United Nations Christmas Washington Nuclear Pentagon Oil Pyongyang Hanoi Japan United States North Korea February From Top

Recent Stories

Five new deaths, including child, in India protest ..

33 seconds ago

Former Chief of Peace Committee Turkestan Bhittani ..

38 seconds ago

SA rejects reports about alleged pressure on Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

 Justice Gulzar sworn in 27th Chief Justice of Pa ..

30 minutes ago

Death Toll in Protests Across Indian State of Utta ..

34 minutes ago

04 dead, 16 injured in Hafizabad road accident in ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.