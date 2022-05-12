North Korea Will Defeat Coronavirus - Kim Jong Un

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) North Korea will defeat coronavirus infection, the country's leader Kim Jong Un said, the Yohnap news agency reported citing North Korean state media.

Earlier, North Korea reported its first case of COVID-19, according to Yonhap that cited North Korean state media.

"In all the counties and cities of the country, everyone lock down your region and... maximally close the paths for the spread of the malignant virus... We will overcome the sudden crisis and certainly win the fight against the virus," Kim said at a meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, convened May 12.