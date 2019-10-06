UrduPoint.com
North Korean Agriculture Ministry Delegation To Visit Moscow On Oct 8 - Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

North Korean Agriculture Ministry Delegation to Visit Moscow on Oct 8 - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Representatives of the North Korean Agriculture Ministry will visit Moscow on October 8 and will get acquainted with best Russian agricultural firms, a member of the Russian parliament's lower house and the coordinator of the Russian parliamentary group on relations with North Korea, Kazbek Taysayev, told Sputnik.

"We are waiting for October 8, a huge delegation from the [North Korean] Agriculture Ministry and representatives of agricultural cooperatives is coming to us. They will come to us, to Russia, to see the best farms, national enterprises," the lawmaker said.

