UrduPoint.com

North Korean Ambassador To Moscow To Attend Eastern Economic Forum In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 11:31 PM

North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong Chol announced on Thursday that he will take part in the Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September and expects to hold a number of meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong Chol announced on Thursday that he will take part in the Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September and expects to hold a number of meetings.

"We pay special attention to participation in the Eastern Economic Forum. But I must say that at the moment the borders between North Korea and Russia are closed. Therefore, as an ambassador, I will take part in this forum. We expect to hold a number of meetings and negotiations with representatives of the Russian side during the forum," the ambassador told reporters.

The seventh EEF is scheduled to take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-8.

According to the EEF organizing committee, a total of 40 countries have confirmed that their representatives will take part in the forum. The program of the forum includes over 70 business events. About 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to take part in the forum.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Vladivostok North Korea September Media From

Recent Stories

Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agen ..

Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agency

4 minutes ago
 Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Kh ..

Country, media freed from 'foreign agent' Imran Khan's clutches: Marriyum Aurang ..

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Discussed With Zelenskyy, Guterres Ex ..

Erdogan Says Discussed With Zelenskyy, Guterres Exchange of Prisoners of War

4 minutes ago
 EU Cuts Military Aid to Ukraine as Arms Dry Up, Ki ..

EU Cuts Military Aid to Ukraine as Arms Dry Up, Kiev on Verge of Losing Conflict ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks i ..

Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica: poli ..

Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica: police

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.