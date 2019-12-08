UrduPoint.com
North Korean Ambassador To UN Says Denuclearization Talks With US Taken Off The Table

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations has announced that denuclearization talks with the United States are no longer on the table, in a statement published Saturday.

"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table," Kim Song wrote.

He accused the US of persistently pursuing a "hostile policy" toward the North in an alleged attempt to "stifle" the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"The alleged 'sustained and substantial dialogue' claimed by the United States is none other than a time-saving trick to make expedient use of the DPRK-US dialogue solely in its domestic political agenda," he added.

The permanent representative to the UN lashed out at the EU core countries for raising his country's recent rocket tests at the UN Security Council, saying they should stop "currying favor" with the US by publicly attacking Pyongyang.

