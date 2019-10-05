North Korean Chief Negotiator Kim Myong Gil Says Denuclearization Talks With US Failed

(@FahadShabbir)

US-North Korean talks in Stockholm, which were expected to re-energize stalled denuclearization dialogue between the two states, failed, Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation started talks with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.

"We are disappointed that the United States has not put anything on the negotiation table. Now the responsibility for the continuation of the talks lies with the US," Kim said, as quoted by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.