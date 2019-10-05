UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Chief Negotiator Kim Myong Gil Says Denuclearization Talks With US Failed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:53 PM

North Korean Chief Negotiator Kim Myong Gil Says Denuclearization Talks With US Failed

US-North Korean talks in Stockholm, which were expected to re-energize stalled denuclearization dialogue between the two states, failed, Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) US-North Korean talks in Stockholm, which were expected to re-energize stalled denuclearization dialogue between the two states, failed, Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation started talks with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.

"We are disappointed that the United States has not put anything on the negotiation table. Now the responsibility for the continuation of the talks lies with the US," Kim said, as quoted by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Stockholm United States North Korea

Recent Stories

At Least 3 People Killed During Protests Dispersal ..

3 minutes ago

US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as Indi ..

3 minutes ago

Justice Mandokhel takes oath as Balochistan High C ..

3 minutes ago

Several Thousand People Take Part in Rally Defendi ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Twenty20 international score ..

29 minutes ago

Burundi Expects More Refugees to Return Home Amid ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.