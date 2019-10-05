UrduPoint.com
North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends On US Whether Pyongyang Resumes ICBM Tests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:28 PM

Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said on Saturday that it depended on the United States whether North Korea would continue test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said on Saturday that it depended on the United States whether North Korea would continue test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation held talks in Stockholm with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.

According to Kim, the talks failed, as the US side put nothing to the negotiation table.

"We clearly expressed our position. The suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles tests, the demolition of nuclear test site in the north of the country, the return of the remains of US soldiers we were the first to take steps to denuclearize and build confidence, if the United States sincerely responds to this, then we can move on to the next stage, of a serious discussion of denuclearization measures," Kim said.

