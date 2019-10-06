UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends On US Whether Pyongyang Resumes ICBM Tests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends on US Whether Pyongyang Resumes ICBM Tests

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) SEOUL (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said on Saturday that it depended on the United States whether North Korea would continue test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation held talks in Stockholm with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. However, without waiting for the negotiations to end, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States have failed. According to the diplomat, as quoted by the Yonhap News Agency, the United States came empty-handed.

"We clearly expressed our position.

The suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles tests, the demolition of nuclear test site in the north of the country, the return of the remains of US soldiers ” we were the first to take steps to denuclearize and build confidence, if the United States sincerely responds to this, then we can move on to the next stage, of a serious discussion of denuclearization measures," Kim said.

The negotiations were supposed to focus on making progress in the implementation of the agreement reached during the first US-North Korean summit in Singapore in June 2018. The agreement included a set of obligations to establish new bilateral relations, achieve peace and work towards the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nuclear Pyongyang Progress Singapore Seoul Stockholm United States North Korea SITE June October 2018 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Revival of int'l cricket means nation defeated ter ..

3 minutes ago

US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as Indi ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Police Detain 2 Women Over Drug Trafficking ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president for swift rehabilitation, resettleme ..

30 minutes ago

Indian, Afghan Foreign Ministries Say US-Taliban P ..

30 minutes ago

North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends on U ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.