North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends on US Whether Pyongyang Resumes ICBM Tests

Earlier in the day, the North Korean delegation held talks in Stockholm with the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. However, without waiting for the negotiations to end, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States have failed. According to the diplomat, as quoted by the Yonhap News Agency, the United States came empty-handed.

"We clearly expressed our position.

The suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles tests, the demolition of nuclear test site in the north of the country, the return of the remains of US soldiers ” we were the first to take steps to denuclearize and build confidence, if the United States sincerely responds to this, then we can move on to the next stage, of a serious discussion of denuclearization measures," Kim said.

The negotiations were supposed to focus on making progress in the implementation of the agreement reached during the first US-North Korean summit in Singapore in June 2018. The agreement included a set of obligations to establish new bilateral relations, achieve peace and work towards the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the news agency.