North Korean Daily Argues Vaccines 'No Panacea' Amid Supply Crunch

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Tuesday that the nation should brace itself for a long battle against the pandemic since vaccines do not offer universal protection.

"The situation in many countries shows that vaccines are far from a panacea," an article in the official paper of the ruling Workers' Party said.

The daily argued that vaccines that were considered highly effective have caused serious side-effects and even deaths, leading many countries to stop using them.

North Korea needs to come to terms with the "inevitable reality," which is that a protracted pandemic will require the nation to stick tough coronavirus measures, it warned.

North Korea was expected to receive 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX shot-sharing scheme by May, but the shipment was delayed because of vaccine shortages.