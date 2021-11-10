UrduPoint.com

North Korean Defector In South Accused Of Violating National Security Law - Reports

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

North Korean Defector in South Accused of Violating National Security Law - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A North Korean defector appeared in a South Korean court on Wednesday over allegations that she breached the national security law, legal sources told Yonhap news agency.

The unnamed woman, who was a North Korean security ministry agent, arrived to South Korea disguised as a defector in 2018.

She was accused of giving the contact details of a North Korean defector living in the South to authorities in the North and forcing that person to follow their orders.

North Korea's security ministry has allegedly been trying to persuade defectors to return back home after getting in touch with them with the help of the agent. In 2016, it was reported that one such contacted defector returned back home.

When appearing in court, the woman confessed to all charges made. Further hearing will be held on November 23.

Related Topics

Hearing South Korea North Korea November Women 2016 2018 All Court

Recent Stories

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition t ..

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition to sustainable food and agricul ..

11 minutes ago
 Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

27 minutes ago
 German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNT ..

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People ..

27 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

27 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

27 minutes ago
 UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme d ..

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.