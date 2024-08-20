Open Menu

North Korean Defects To South, Says Seoul Military

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM

North Korean defects to South, says Seoul military

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A North Korean defected to the South by walking across the heavily fortified border that separates the peninsula, Seoul's military said Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans have fled to South Korea since the peninsula was divided by war in the 1950s, but the majority cross the land border into China first.

Preliminary figures from the unification ministry show this year until June some 105 people defected.

On Tuesday Seoul's military said it picked up "one suspected North Korean individual on the eastern front and handed them over to the relevant authorities".

The defector was a staff sergeant, Yonhap news agency reported, who was given some guidance from the South's military during the defection.

The number of defections dropped significantly from 2020 after the North sealed its borders to prevent the spread of Covid-19 -- apparently with shoot-on-sight orders along the land frontier with China.

But, after border controls eased in 2023, the number of defections rose -- with 196 making it to the South last year.

Local media reported that the latest defector walked along the road by the waterfront in eastern Gangwon province, and was wearing a North Korean military uniform when picked up by authorities.

It is the second this month, after another person made it across the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea on August 8.

The latest defections come as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North ramping up weapons testing and bombarding the South with trash-carrying balloons.

Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Woman's University, said a rise in defections suggested the "internal situation is bad in North Korea".

He noted news reports of floods in the North -- with state media showing leader Kim Jong Un personally trying to help.

Heavy rainfall hit the North's northern regions in late July, with South Korean media reporting a possible death toll of up to 1,500 people.

In response to North Korea's trash balloon campaign, Seoul fully suspended a military tension-reducing deal and restarted propaganda campaigns along the border.

Such campaigns can take months to have any impact on defections, Park said.

"Turning on the loudspeaker doesn't mean the North Koreans are going to defect to the South right away," Park said.

Related Topics

China Road Seoul South Korea North Korea Kim Jong June July August Border Women 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From World