North Korean Defects To South, Says Seoul Military
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A North Korean defected to the South by walking across the heavily fortified border that separates the peninsula, Seoul's military said Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of North Koreans have fled to South Korea since the peninsula was divided by war in the 1950s, but the majority cross the land border into China first.
Preliminary figures from the unification ministry show this year until June some 105 people defected.
On Tuesday Seoul's military said it picked up "one suspected North Korean individual on the eastern front and handed them over to the relevant authorities".
The defector was a staff sergeant, Yonhap news agency reported, who was given some guidance from the South's military during the defection.
The number of defections dropped significantly from 2020 after the North sealed its borders to prevent the spread of Covid-19 -- apparently with shoot-on-sight orders along the land frontier with China.
But, after border controls eased in 2023, the number of defections rose -- with 196 making it to the South last year.
Local media reported that the latest defector walked along the road by the waterfront in eastern Gangwon province, and was wearing a North Korean military uniform when picked up by authorities.
It is the second this month, after another person made it across the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea on August 8.
The latest defections come as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North ramping up weapons testing and bombarding the South with trash-carrying balloons.
Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Woman's University, said a rise in defections suggested the "internal situation is bad in North Korea".
He noted news reports of floods in the North -- with state media showing leader Kim Jong Un personally trying to help.
Heavy rainfall hit the North's northern regions in late July, with South Korean media reporting a possible death toll of up to 1,500 people.
In response to North Korea's trash balloon campaign, Seoul fully suspended a military tension-reducing deal and restarted propaganda campaigns along the border.
Such campaigns can take months to have any impact on defections, Park said.
"Turning on the loudspeaker doesn't mean the North Koreans are going to defect to the South right away," Park said.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination2 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest3 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics3 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media4 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage4 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck4 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks5 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN5 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission5 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal5 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search7 hours ago