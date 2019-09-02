North Korean Delegation Leaves For Vladivostok to Partake in Eastern Economic Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A high-level North Korean delegation has left for Vladivostok to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and meet with senior Russian officials, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Monday.

"On September 2, Ambassador Alexander Matsegora saw off the vice premier of the DPRK Cabinet of Ministers, Ri Ryong Nam, departing for Vladivostok from the Sunan International Airport to take part in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

North Korea's seven-member delegation also includes Deputy Minister of External Economic Affairs Lee Gwang Geun, and Kim Yong Ho, a deputy director general of the Foreign Ministry's First Department for European Affairs, as well as other senior officials.

The Russian ambassador expressed hope that the visit would give new impetus not only to bilateral trade and economic ties but also to practical "cooperation in multilateral formats.

Along with participation in the forum, the delegation plans to hold a number of meetings with Russian counterparts. Later on Monday, it is set to meet with the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako.

On Thursday, the delegation will hold talks with the minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Alexander Kozlov, and Yury Trutnev, a deputy prime minister and the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.