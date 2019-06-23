UrduPoint.com
North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Begins Visit To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:10 AM

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Begins Visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) North Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Rim Chong Il begins a four-day visit to Moscow on Sunday.

This will be his second trip to Russia since North Korea's top diplomat for Europe was promoted last November. He is in charge of Russian affairs.

Rim met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov last March to discuss economic ties and the timeline for diplomatic contacts between the two nations.

Russia has been providing its neighbor with humanitarian aid and has been involved in the international efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

